Xavier TB, Silva Meira CL, Rodrigues de Lemos JG, Lacerda de Souza L, Ferreira DP, de Vasconcelos Macedo D, Monnazzi MS, Neto NC, Rebelo Pontes HA. Heliyon 2023; 9(1): e12680.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e12680

36685385

PMC9853304

•Evaluation of the FISS and TRISS SpO(2) to obtain greater rigor in a standardized epidemiological profile of injury severity.•More accurate determination of trauma severity in child and adolescent victims of traffic accidents for improved urgency and emergency care.•Relation between the scales allows for better decisions on patient hospitalization, adequate treatment and the prevention of irreversible injuries.


