Calderón-Orellana M, Díaz Bórquez D, Miranda Sánchez P. Int. Soc. Work 2023; 66(1): 144-157.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00208728221104395

36687131

PMC9843291

This article discusses the violence perpetrated by clients against social workers who provided services to COVID-19 patients and their families in Chilean hospitals during the initial peak of the disease in the country. In this way, this becomes the first study to analyze client violence toward social workers in the health crisis generated by the pandemic. The results indicate that the presence of aggressions from clients is high and social workers' coping strategies are passive. Finally, the urgent call for prevention and the need for research are presented.


COVID-19; Chile; client violence; healthcare; social workers

