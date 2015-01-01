|
Citation
|
Baatiema L, Ameyaw EK, Ahinkorah BO, Seidu AA, Yendaw E, Moomin A. J. Biosoc. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36688352
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence against women is commonly justified in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) despite international commitments to halt it. This study investigated the association between healthcare decision-making capacity and the justification of sexual violence among women in SSA. We used current datasets of 30 sub-Saharan African countries published between January 2010 and December 2018. The sample included 259,885 women who were in sexual unions. We extracted and analysed the data with Stata version 14. Chi-square test and multilevel logistic regression models were used to analyse the data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Women; Healthcare Decision-making; Sexual Violence; Sub-Saharan Africa