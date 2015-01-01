|
Tyler KA. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36688494
Though rates of sexual assault are high among college women, some studies find even greater prevalence rates among women who are sorority members. This study examined the association between familial risk factors (e.g., child physical abuse), PTSD symptoms, and proximal risk factors (e.g., sexual risk behavior) with three sexual assault types (i.e., coercive, incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, and physically forced) among sorority and non-sorority women at a large Midwestern university. Participants completed a paper-and-pencil survey that included measures of different sexual assault types, childhood maltreatment, parental rejection, PTSD symptoms, and sexual and substance use behaviors. A fully recursive path model was estimated to examine the pathways to three different sexual assault types.
sexual assault; College women; familial risk; proximal risk behaviors; PTSD symptoms; sorority women