Abstract

Though rates of sexual assault are high among college women, some studies find even greater prevalence rates among women who are sorority members. This study examined the association between familial risk factors (e.g., child physical abuse), PTSD symptoms, and proximal risk factors (e.g., sexual risk behavior) with three sexual assault types (i.e., coercive, incapacitated by alcohol or drugs, and physically forced) among sorority and non-sorority women at a large Midwestern university. Participants completed a paper-and-pencil survey that included measures of different sexual assault types, childhood maltreatment, parental rejection, PTSD symptoms, and sexual and substance use behaviors. A fully recursive path model was estimated to examine the pathways to three different sexual assault types.



RESULTS revealed that sorority women experienced coercive and incapacitated sexual assault more so than non-sorority women though there was no significant difference for physically forced sexual assault. Sorority women also reported engaging in more sexual risk behaviors, which was in turn, associated with all three sexual assault types. Sorority women also reported heavier alcohol use, which in turn, was positively associated with coercive and incapacitated sexual assault. These findings have implications for prevention among college undergraduate women.

