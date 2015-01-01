Abstract

The current study investigated gender differences in perceived social support and posttraumatic growth for survivors of intimate partner violence. Participants for this study included 86 undergraduate students who indicated at least one instance of partner abuse (consisting of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and harassment). Participants were predominantly female (68%), White/Caucasian (62%), and between 18 and 21 years of age (84%). Participants responded to the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, the Composite Abuse Scale, and the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory. Mean differences and correlational analyses were utilized to investigate potential gender differences in the study variables as well as the relationships among them. The prevalence of intimate partner violence was comparable to those found in other studies, with 59% of men and 57% of women indicating experiencing abuse from a partner. Although the prevalence rates were similar, women indicated higher overall partner abuse victimization than did men. Moreover, women indicated statistically significantly higher scores than men in three of the four Composite Abuse Scale subscales, reflecting higher levels of victimization for all forms of abuse except for partner harassment. Further, perceived social support scores were similar for men and women, with the only significant gender difference to emerge being that men indicated higher levels of familial support than did women. No statistically significant gender differences emerged for overall posttraumatic growth or for any of its domains. Finally, social support was correlated with posttraumatic growth for women but not for men. The current study, therefore, suggests that men and women may experience similar levels of personal growth in the aftermath of partner abuse. Moreover, these results imply that the relationship between social support and posttraumatic growth may vary according to the gender of the survivor.

