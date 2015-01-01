Abstract

Coal spontaneous combustion and gas coupling disasters are the highest percentage of serious accidents in coal mines, causing the most serious disasters. China is one of the countries with the most serious coal spontaneous combustion and gas coupling disasters in goaf, and it is of great significance to explore the evolution law of coal spontaneous combustion and gas coupling disasters in goaf for disaster prevention and control. To study the three-dimensional spatial characteristics of the hazardous area of the coupling coal spontaneous combustion and gas disaster in goaf, a discrete element method-computational fluid dynamics (DEM-CFD)-based hazardous area reconstruction method was proposed. Taking a fully mechanized caving face of a coal mine in Shandong, China, as an example, first, the working face mining model was established by PFC(3D), and the porosity of different horizontal and vertical positions of goaf after mining was extracted. Second, the porosity extracted was imported into computational fluid simulation software FLUENT by UDF. Finally, the distribution laws of oxygen and gas concentration during the real goaf mining process were simulated and analyzed. The results showed that the oxygen concentration in the intake roadway at a depth of 50.7 m in goaf decreased to 12%, and the gas concentration at a depth of 42.0 m in goaf increased to 16%. The oxygen concentration in the return airway roadway was reduced to 12% at 17.3 m depth in goaf, and the gas concentration increased to 16% at 6 m in the direction of goaf. The gas concentration was higher at the return air corner. The three-dimensional shapes of the hazardous area in goaf were constructed to satisfy the coupling of O(2) concentration field, CH(4) explosion limit concentration field, and fracture field and so were the laws of hazardous area analyzed qualitatively and quantitatively. It has important research significance for the rapid identification and determination of the coal spontaneous combustion and gas coupling disasters hazardous area.

