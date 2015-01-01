Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many studies have found varying health outcomes in patients from different minority ethnic groups. There has been limited research into the outcomes in major trauma dependent on ethnicity. The aim was to analyse whether ethnicity was an independent risk factor for 30-day mortality in patients presenting to a major trauma centre when adjusting for confounders.



METHODS: This was a retrospective review of all patients presenting to a single major trauma centre from 2010 to 2020. Data were collected on patient demographics and variables including mechanism and injury severity score. Logistic regression was used to determine significant predictors of mortality.



RESULTS: There were 10,668 data sets with ethnicity data; of these 9,098 were of White ethnicity, 1,143 were Asian and 427 were classified as Black. The 30-day mortality rate was 7.76% for White ethnicities, 6.91% for Asian ethnicity and 5.15% for people of Black ethnicity. On multivariate logistic regression, ethnicity (p = 0.076) was not associated with 30-day mortality. Age, Injury Severity Score (ISS), Probability of Survival (PS) score, shock and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS; p < 0.001) were associated with 30-day mortality. White ethnicity had an odds ratio (OR) of mortality of 1.16 (95% confidence interval [CI] 0.658-2.040) (p = 0.609) compared with Black ethnicity and an OR of 0.74 (95% CI 0.546-1.001) (p = 0.050) compared with Asian patients. Black patients had an OR of mortality of 0.65 (95% CI 0.351-1.193) (p = 0.164) compared with the Asian population.



CONCLUSION: Ethnicity is not a significant risk factor for 30-day mortality in trauma patients.

