Wake E, Ranse J, Marshall AP. BMJ Open 2022; 12(9): e060902.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36691199
OBJECTIVES: Survival following traumatic injury has increased, requiring ongoing patient follow-up. While longitudinal outcomes of trauma patients are reported, little is known about optimal delivery of follow-up service for this group. The aim of this scoping review was to identify and describe the structure, process and outcomes of postdischarge follow-up services for patients who sustained major trauma. EVIDENCE REVIEW: This scoping review was conducted by searching CINAHL, MEDLINE and EMBASE databases. Articles were screened by three independent reviewers. The data of selected articles were organised in the categories of the Donabedian quality framework: structure, processes and outcomes.
Language: en
Trauma management; Organisation of health services; ORTHOPAEDIC & TRAUMA SURGERY; TRAUMA MANAGEMENT