Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Stemming from historical traumas and changes in the Inuit way of life, substance use and its intertwined problems are a major cause of concern for Nunavimmiut. This study's objective is to investigate sociocultural determinants of substance use and misuse to inform culturally appropriate public health programs.



METHODS: The 2017 Qanuilirpitaa? survey was conducted among a sample intended to be representative of Nunavimmiut aged 16 and over (total n = 1326). Sociocultural factors included cultural identity, land-based activities, involvement in community activities, social support, and family and community cohesion. The frequency of binge drinking (5 or more drinks on one occasion), cannabis use, and problematic substance use (CAGE and DAST-10) were documented. Data were analyzed using weighted multivariate logistic regressions. Inuit partners were involved from the planning of analyses to the co-interpretation of results.



RESULTS: Nearly a third of Nunavimmiut aged 16 and over reported binge drinking at least once a week (29.3%), and 68.6% of drinkers were at risk of potential drinking problems. Forty-five percent (45%) reported using cannabis at least once a week, and 30% of drug users were at risk of potential drug abuse problems. Volunteering and participation in community activities were associated with lower odds of cannabis use, as was frequently going on the land with weekly binge drinking, potential drinking problems, and weekly cannabis use. Social support and community cohesion were associated with higher odds of weekly binge drinking, as was cultural identity (centrality scale) with potential drinking problems.



CONCLUSION: Key determinants of substance use relevant to Inuit culture were identified.



RESULTS are in line with our Inuit partners' experience in their communities and are coherent with current land-based interventions implemented in Nunavik. A thorough understanding of substance use contexts and related stressors should guide the content and implementation of substance use programs in Nunavik.

