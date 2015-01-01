|
Citation
|
Protzenko T, Salomão JFM. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36690736
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is the most serious injury inflicted to the nervous system of neonate an infant with a high incidence of disabilities. The authors present two cases in which the initial manifestations and neurologic status were misinterpreted and stress that clinical presentation and imaging can be variable and confuse the examiner.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abusive head trauma; Infants; Neonates; Shaken baby syndrome; Subdural hematoma