Abstract

BACKGROUND: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is the most serious injury inflicted to the nervous system of neonate an infant with a high incidence of disabilities. The authors present two cases in which the initial manifestations and neurologic status were misinterpreted and stress that clinical presentation and imaging can be variable and confuse the examiner.



DISCUSSION: Subdural hemorrhage (SDH) in this age group raises high suspicion of non-accidental trauma but have been reported in other situations such as several bleeding disorders. Although rare, hematological diseases should be considered when other data of maltreatment are lacking.



CONCLUSION: Differential diagnosis is important to avoid underdiagnosing AHT and to prevent morbidity if a pre-existing hematological disease is misdiagnosed.

