Abstract

PURPOSE: Spine injury is one of the leading causes of death and mortality worldwide. The objective of this study was to determine the incidence, pattern and outcome of trauma patients with spine injury referred to the largest trauma center in southern Iran during the last three years.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted between 2018 and 2021 in the largest trauma center in the southern Iran. The data collection form included the age, sex, injury location (cervical, thoracic, and lumbar), canuse of injury (traffic accidents, falls, and assaults), length of hospital stay, injured segment of spine injury, severity of injury, and outcome. Statistical analyzes were performed using SPSS software version 24.



RESULTS: Totally 776 cases of spine injury were identified. The spine injury rate was 17.0%, and the mortality rate was 15.5%. Cervical spine injury (20.4%) more often occulted in motorcycle accident, and thoracic spine injury (20.1%) occulted in falls. The highest and lowest rates of spine injurys were related to lumbar spine injury (30.2%) and cervical spine injury (21.5%), respectively. There was a statistically significant relationship between the mechanism of injury and the location of spine injury (p ≤ 0.001). And patients with lumbar spine injury had the highest mortality rate (16.7%). Injury severity score (OR= 1.041, p ≤ 0.001) and length of stay (OR = 1.018, p ≤ 0.001) were strong predictors of mortality in trauma patients with spine injury.



CONCLUSION: The results of the study showed that the incidence of traumatic spine injury rate was approximately 17.0% in southern of Iran. Road traffic injury and falls are the common mechanism of injury to spine. It is important to improve the safety of roads, passages, and work environment, and increase the quality of cars. Also, paying attention to the pattern of spine injury may assist to prevent the missing diagnosis of SCI in multiple trauma patients.

Language: en