Abstract

During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, mandatory quarantine has interrupted everyday social life, leaving many individuals feeling confined and lonely, with increased rates of suicide and suicidal behavior. Genital self-mutilation (GSM) is a rare phenomenon that typically occurs in the context of severe mental illness. The following case report describes the first case of total self-inflicted genital amputation in a healthy man who had no prior history of mental or medical conditions. This case poses challenges for psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. We report a case of a 52-year-old male with no significant medical and psychiatric history who was admitted to a tertiary care hospital after attempting suicide by self-inflecting a total amputation of his external genitalia due to fear of COVID-19 infection. The diathesis-stress linked with the tribulations of the current pandemic was highlighted as well as other possible contributory factors and psychopathology behind his clinical presentation.

