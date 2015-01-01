Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The prevalence of falls among older adults living in the community is ~30% each year. The impacts of falls are not only confined to the individual but also affect families and the community. Injury from a fall also imposes a heavy financial burden on patients and their families. Currently, there are different reports on the risk factors for falls among older adults in the community. A retrospective analysis was used in this study to identify risk factors for falls in community-dwelling older adults. This research aimed to collect published studies to find risk factors for falls in community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: We searched for literature from the founding of PubMed, EMBASE, the Cochrane Library, the Web of Science, the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), the China Science and Technology Periodicals Database (VIP), and the Wanfang database until September 2022. The studies were selected using inclusion and exclusion criteria. We collected information from relevant studies to compare the impact of potential risk factors such as age, female gender, fear of falling, history of falls, unclear vision, depression, and balance disorder on falls among community-dwelling older adults.



RESULTS: A total of 31 studies were included with 70,868 community seniors. A significant risk factor for falls in the community of older adults was dementia (2.01, 95% CI: 1.41-2.86), age (1.15, 95% CI: 1.09-1.22), female gender (1.52, 95% CI: 1.27-1.81), fear of falling (2.82, 95% CI: 1.68-4.74), history of falls (3.22, 95% CI: 1.98-5.23), vision unclear (1.56, 95% CI: 1.29-1.89), depression (1.23, 95% CI: 1.10-1.37), and balance disorder (3.00, 95% CI: 2.05-4.39).



CONCLUSION: This study provides preliminary evidence that falls among community-dwelling older adults are associated with factors such as age, female gender, fear of falling, history of falls, unclear vision, depression, and balance disorders. The results of this research may help improve clinician awareness, risk stratification, and fall prevention among community-dwelling older adults. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: identifier INPLASY2022120080.

Language: en