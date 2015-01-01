|
Citation
|
Biset G, Goshiye D, Melesse N, Tsehay M. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1052975.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36687911
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To date, conflict is causing extreme social crises worldwide, with children representing the most vulnerable group, often experiencing severe trauma and violence in conflict-ridden areas. Posttraumatic stress disorders (PTSDs) are the most widely reported psychological problem in the aftermath of conflict. However, less attention has been given to children living in conflict-prone areas of the world.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
conflict; Ethiopia; Amhara region; displacement; post-traumatic stress disorder