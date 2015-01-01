|
Sun L, Liu Z, Zhang Y, Jing Y, Lei Y, Zhang Y. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e984474.
36687923
Reactive aggression in adolescents is characterized by high levels of impulsivity. This is associated with deficits in response inhibition and error processing and spontaneous emotion-driven responses to a perceived threat. However, the characteristics and cognitive neural mechanisms of response inhibition and error processing to indirect threat in adolescents with high levels of reactive aggression are unclear. This study explored the characteristics and cognitive neural mechanisms of response inhibition and error processing to fearful expressions in adolescents with high levels of reactive aggression using an emotional Go/No-Go paradigm combined with ERP recordings. Adolescents with high levels of reactive aggression (n = 31) and a control group (n = 30) took part in this study.
Language: en
adolescents; reactive aggression; error processing; fearful expressions; Go/No-Go task; response inhibition