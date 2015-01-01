SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen H, Guo H, Chen H, Cao X, Liu J, Chen X, Tian Y, Tang H, Wang X, Zhou J. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1049051.

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)

10.3389/fpubh.2022.1049051

36684901

PMC9853286

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to explore the relationship between academic stress, school bullying and self-harm behaviors among Chinese middle school students and to further explore the impact of anxiety and depression on this relationship.

METHODS: The students (aged 12-16 years) in a middle school in Changsha city were invited to respond to a questionnaire through an online platform. The Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) were used to assess the severity of anxiety and depressive symptoms, respectively. The experience of being bullied, academic stress, and self-harm behaviors were assessed using several questions on the basis of previous studies.

RESULTS: A total of 1,313 middle school students completed the study, and 3.40% and 4.10% of them reported suicide attempts (SAs) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), respectively. Univariate logistic regression analysis revealed that anxiety symptoms (OR = 1.23, 95% CI: 1.18-1.28; OR = 1.25, 95% CI: 1.19-1.31), depressive symptoms (OR = 1.20, 95% CI: 1.16-1.25; OR = 1.26, 95% CI: 1.20-1.31), school bullying (OR = 3.8, 95% CI: 2.11-6.89; OR = 2.76, 95% CI: 1.39-5.47), and academic stress (OR = 2.20, 95% CI: 1.27-3.80; OR = 3.80, 95% CI: 1.20-7.25) were common factors of NSSI and SAs. In addition, depressive symptoms showed a mediating effect on the association of school bullying and academic stress with SAs or NSSI, and anxiety symptoms showed a mediating effect on the association of school bullying and academic stress with NSSI only.

CONCLUSION: Appropriate strategies are needed to reduce academic pressure and prevent school bullying. Meanwhile, negative emotions such as depression and anxiety should be evaluated and intervened in to prevent self-harm behaviors among middle school students.


Humans; suicide attempt; depression; non-suicidal self-injury; *Bullying/psychology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; academic stress; Anxiety Disorders; Anxiety/epidemiology/psychology; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; East Asian People; school bullying; Students/psychology

