Citation
Cheng M, Wang Y, Wang S, Cao W, Wang X. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1096599.
DOI
PMID
36684937
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, traditional Chinese exercises have been passed down and reformed to play a significant role in the study of interventions for the treatment of falls in older people. However, few studies have evaluated the efficacy of various Chinese traditional exercises in the intervention of falls behavior in the elderly. In this study, four Chinese traditional exercises commonly used in clinical practice were selected as subjects to systematically evaluate the effectiveness of Tai Chi, Ba Duan Jin, Yi Jin Jing and Wu Qin Xi in intervening in the treatment of fall behavior in the elderly.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Exercise; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *East Asian People; Ba Duan Jin; Exercise Therapy; network meta-analysis; Network Meta-Analysis; Tai Chi; Wu Qin Xi; Yi Jin Jing