BACKGROUND: Mushroom poisoning is raised as a poor food problem that can cause the death of patients or the need for a liver transplant.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted with the aim of assessment the mortality rate and liver transplantation in people suffering from mushroom poisoning through a systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHOD: The study is designed and conducted based on the PRISMA statement. International databases have been checked for articles up to March 1, 2022. The results of the study are presented with the guidance of Garrard's statement. CMA software was used in meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Thirty-three articles were selected for this study. The mortality rate reported 0-40% and the results of the meta-analysis showed that the mortality rate was 2.87%. in other hand the mortality rate was 1.4% with studies that reported zero death. Overall, 16 patients had liver transplants, that only 2 died after liver transplants and 14 others survived.



CONCLUSION: The death in patients with mushroom poisoning is significant. Patients with liver disorders and patients or kidney disorders are more likely to have a poor prognosis. Liver transplant can be lifesaving. Also, quick referral of patients in the early stages reduces the need for liver transplantation.

