Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Medical workers involved in responding to the earthquake are exposed to frightening scenes and witness dead bodies and severely injured moaning people, predisposing them to multiple mental health consequences. This study was aimed to determine the prevalence of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after earthquakes among medical workers using a systematic review and meta-analysis.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The review study was performed following PRISMA guidelines, and the study's protocol was registered in PROSPERO with the code CRD42022333069. The data resources of Google Scholar, Science Direct, Web of Science, PubMed, and Scopus were searched to specify the related studies. To perform meta-analysis, the random effects model was utilized, and the I(2) index was considered to assess heterogeneity between studies. The STATA software was used for data analysis.



RESULTS: In the initial data resources search, 1399 articles were identified. From these articles, 13 were finally chosen for meta-analysis and quality assessment. The meta-analysis results indicated that the prevalence of post-earthquake PTSD among medical workers involved in the earthquake response was 16.37% (95% CI: 11.63-21.11, I(2) = 97.33%, p = 0 < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The medical workers involved in response to the earthquake have a relatively high risk of PTSD in the short and long term. Therefore, medical workers involved in response to disasters should undergo screening for mental health disorders before and after disasters and receive the necessary training with regard to stress management, psychological resilience, and how to express their feelings and emotions.

