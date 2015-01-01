Abstract

As the world is witnessing unprecedented circumstances and humans are making every possible effort to save their lives and livelihoods from the Coronavirus, unfortunately, there is a segment of the populace that is even more vulnerable. Women are compelled to stay indoors during quarantine, which makes them more exposed to domestic violence from their intimate partners. In these times of emergency, feminist social work is needed more than ever. Therefore, this article highlights the issue of domestic violence women are facing during pandemics around the globe and signifies the relevance of feminist social workers in domestic violence amid COVID-19.

