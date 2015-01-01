|
Citation
|
Abreu RL, Barrita AM, Martin JA, Sostre J, Gonzalez KA. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36689641
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinx youth report high rates of negative mental health outcomes such as anxiety and depression. Similarly, research with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth have documented increased negative mental health outcomes such as depression and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the current literature has yet to systematically uncover the intersectional experiences of Latinx LGBTQ youth during this time.
Language: en