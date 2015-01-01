|
Citation
|
Clifton JM, Belcher AM, Greenblatt AD, Welsh CM, Cole TO, Davis AK. Journal of psychedelic studies 2022; 6(2): 80-87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36686617
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: There is growing evidence that psilocybin, a serotonergic psychedelic substance, may be useful in the treatment of substance use disorders. However, there is a lack of data on the beliefs and attitudes towards psilocybin amongst Black individuals diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). This study characterized psilocybin use patterns and perception of risk amongst a cohort of Black individuals diagnosed with OUD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health disparities; black/african-american; ppioid use disorder; psilocybin; psychedelics; risk perception