Citation
Presumey-Leblanc G, Sandel M. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36689123
Abstract
BACKGROUND: One legacy of slavery and colonialist structures is that minority populations, particularly the Black populations, experience higher rates of poverty, disease, job insecurity, and housing instability today - all indicators of poor health or negative social determinants of health (SDOH). While the historical legacy of slavery may explain why certain populations currently experience social determinants, they may also embody Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome (PTSS) through manifestations of negative health outcomes. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Black female health and human services (HHS) workforce members, who have taken SDOH trainings through a medical-legal partnership (MLP), were recruited for an ethnographic study to determine how historical context, specifically PTSS, can help Black female HHS workforce members understand and advocate for their patients as well as challenge the medial and legal institutions.
Language: en
Keywords
Social determinants of health; Black women; Commodification of suffering; Health and Human Services; Intersectionality; Legacy of slavery