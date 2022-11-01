|
Citation
Liggett MR, Amro A, Son M, Schwulst S. J. Surg. Res. 2023; 285: 187-196.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Trauma during pregnancy is the leading cause of non-obstetric maternal death and complicates up to 5%-7% of pregnancies. This systematic review without meta-analysis explores the current literature regarding the assessment and management of pregnant trauma patients to provide evidence-based recommendations to guide the general surgeon regarding the prognostic value of laboratory testing including Kleihauer-Betke testing, duration of maternal and fetal monitoring, the use of tranexamic acid, the safety of radiographic studies, and the utility of perimortem cesarean section to improve maternal and fetal mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Pregnancy; Fetal monitoring; Kleihauer-Betke testing; Perimortem cesarean section