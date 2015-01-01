Abstract

Urban flooding disasters caused by frequent heavy rainfall threaten the safety of residents and socioeconomic development. Thus, risk evaluation of urban inundation is a vital component of sustainable urban development. Analytical hierarchical process (AHP) and decision-making trial and evaluation laboratory (DEMATEL) are common methods applied to flood risk evaluation. The former focuses on the relationship among different layers, while the latter reflects the relationship of factors in one layer. Moreover, the ambiguity in the decision-making process can be reduced by the uncertainty system. Therefore, the proposed method integrates grey theory and utilises the characteristics of DEMATEL to establish the AHP comparison matrix, particularly when the scores given by experts' questionnaires are scattered. The method was applied to the risk assessment of urban inundation in Zhengzhou and verified by its flooding disaster sites that occurred during the 20 July storm in 2021 [1].•Developed approach merges grey theory, DEMATEL, and AHP methods;•Application of G-DEMATEL-AHP method in risk assessment of urban inundation;•The proposed method can increase the reliability of risk assessment results.

Language: en