Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although an emerging body of research has examined the legal causes of wrongful convictions, there is little research that examines the psychological impact of wrongful convictions. This study aims to understand the psychological experiences of exonerees, with a focus on the role of meaning-making in individuals' reactions to trauma. The study also aims to examine exonerees' self-reported trajectories of distress throughout their experience of being wrongfully convicted and subsequently exonerated.



METHOD: A total of 46 exonerees completed an online survey. Measures included: Patient Health Questionnaire-9, Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, PTSD Checklist for DSM-5, Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, World Assumptions Questionnaire, Meaning in Life Questionnaire, Satisfaction with Life Scale, and a self-reported retrospective trajectory measure.



RESULTS: Cluster analysis suggested a four-factor solution: Chronic Distress, Relief and Readjustment, Recovery, and Intense Distress with Minimal Recovery. The Recovery cluster (n = 17; 37.0%) had significantly lower levels of PTSD and anxiety symptoms than the other three groups. The Recovery cluster had higher levels of positive world assumptions and lower levels of searching for meaning than the other three clusters, but there were no differences among clusters in level of meaning made, presence of meaning, depression symptoms, and satisfaction with life.



CONCLUSIONS: The results revealed that exonerees with more positive world beliefs (conceptualized as an outcome of meaning-making) have lower rates of PTSD and anxiety. Consistent with the literature, results also suggest that the search for meaning may be indicative of increased distress and less recovery. Clinical and policy implications are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

