Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although self-disgust has been implicated in sexual assault-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), empirical evidence of this association is limited.



METHOD: Participants with sexual assault-related PTSD (n = 19), sexual assault without PTSD (n = 20), and healthy controls (n = 21) completed "trait" measures of disgust proneness, self-disgust, and negative affect (NA; i.e., anxiety and depression). An ecological momentary assessment approach was also employed, where participants reported "state" levels of PTSD symptoms, self-disgust, and NA in the morning, afternoon, and evening for 1 week.



RESULTS: Those with PTSD reported more trait disgust proneness, self-disgust, and NA than those who experienced sexual assault without PTSD and controls. However, those experiencing sexual assault without PTSD and controls did not differ from each other. Participants with a history of sexual assault also experienced higher self-disgust and NA during the week than controls. Those with higher PTSD symptoms during the week also experienced more self-disgust and NA. Similarly, changes in PTSD symptoms were associated with changes in self-disgust and NA during the week. Although a temporal association was found where NA predicted subsequent PTSD symptoms (and vice versa) during the week, a temporal link between self-disgust and PTSD symptoms (or vice versa) was not found.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that the link between self-disgust and sexual assault-related PTSD is more correlational than causal. The implications of these findings for understanding how trait and state self-disgust fits within the broader emotional network of sexual assault-related PTSD are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en