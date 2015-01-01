|
Citation
|
Hightower H, Almeida J, Anderson J. Soc. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Association of Social Workers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36688568
|
Abstract
|
In 2020, nearly 50,000 people in the United States died by suicide and many more (1.2 million) attempted suicide (Hightower, 2022). Suicide is a leading cause of death overall, and among people ages 10 to 34 it is the second leading cause of death (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], n.d.). Furthermore, several populations are disproportionately impacted, including American Indians/Alaska Natives, those who identify as LGBTQ+, military veterans, criminal justice system-involved people, and Black youth (Hochhauser et al., 2020). These patterns underscore disturbing new trends that necessitate multifaceted and social justice-centered responses.
Language: en