Abstract

BACKGROUND: Antiretroviral therapy (ART) has potential to eliminate perinatal HIV infections, but adherence to ART in late pregnancy and postpartum is often suboptimal. Intimate partner violence (IPV) may influence non-adherence among perinatal women living with HIV (WWH), but few quantitative studies have examined this over time or explored mechanisms for this association.



METHODS: We used secondary data from a parent trial in Johannesburg comprising WWH from the control arm (n=63) and WWH ineligible for the trial (n=133). Trained nurse researchers administered questionnaires at first antenatal visit on past-year psychological, physical, and/or sexual IPV (WHO instrument), socio-demographics (age, food security, education), and perinatal common mental symptoms of depression (Hospital Anxiety and Depression Screener-d); anxiety (HADS-a); post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD; Harvard Trauma Questionnaire). At endline visit 2-4 months postpartum, nurse researchers assessed self-reported ART adherence using a visual analog scale (with ≥95% considered "good"). We fitted structural equation models (SEM) in MPlus to explore direct and indirect effects of IPV on ART adherence.



RESULTS: Of 196 perinatal WWH, 53.1% reported IPV exposure at baseline. The majority of participants (85.7%) had good perinatal ART adherence. In adjusted models, IPV at baseline was associated with halved odds of good adherence (aOR=0.51, 95%CI=0.20-0.96). IPV was associated with higher adjusted odds of probable depression (aOR=4.64), anxiety (aOR=2.85), and PTSD (aOR=3.42). In SEM, IPV had a direct (standardized coef=-0.22) and indirect effect (coef=-0.05) on ART via common mental disorders. The total effect of IPV on perinatal adherence was of moderate size (coef= -0.27) and the model had good fit (CFI=0.972; TLI=0.969; RMSEA=0.045; SRMR=0.076).



CONCLUSION: IPV was longitudinally associated with perinatal ART non-adherence in part due to its relationship with mental health symptomology. Addressing IPV within clinical care has potential to improve perinatal mental health, maternal HIV outcomes, and HIV-free infant survival.

Language: en