Citation
George AM, Zamboanga BL, Scholz B. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36683532
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Most research on drinking games (DG) behaviors and cognitions has been conducted among university students from the United States. Understanding why DGs are played, consequences and protective behavioral strategies (PBS) to reduce negative consequences is needed among Australian students.
Keywords
university students; alcohol use; Drinking games; drinking motives; protective behavioral strategies