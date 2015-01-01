|
Tominaga R, Maruyama T. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36688913
OBJECTIVE: Following natural disasters, the number of motor vehicle crashes may increase as drivers are often forced to drive under stressful conditions. This study aims to analyze the changes in motor vehicle crashes that resulted in injury or death (injury crash) following the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake in Japan. An existing study reported that the increased crashes resulted in property damage following the earthquake; however, the effects on injury crashes remain unreported.
Language: en
Earthquake disaster; negative binomial regression model; Poisson regression model; SARIMAX model; time-series count data model; traffic crashes with injury or death