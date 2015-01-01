Abstract

Isolated complete ruptures of the distal biceps femoris tendon are rare injuries. To our knowledge, very few cases have been reported in English literature. We present the case of a young man who complained of pain on the posterolateral corner of the knee after a motor vehicle accident. Clinical examination and MRI findings revealed a complete rupture at the musculotendinous junction of distal biceps femoris tendon. We describe the surgical treatment performed, and the clinical outcome.

Language: en