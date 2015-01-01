SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Papadakis SA, Ampadiotaki MM, Pallis D, Tsivelekas K, Nikolaou S, Kokkinis C, Tilentzoglou A. Trauma Case Rep 2023; 43: e100762.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tcr.2023.100762

PMID

36686411

PMCID

PMC9852788

Abstract

Isolated complete ruptures of the distal biceps femoris tendon are rare injuries. To our knowledge, very few cases have been reported in English literature. We present the case of a young man who complained of pain on the posterolateral corner of the knee after a motor vehicle accident. Clinical examination and MRI findings revealed a complete rupture at the musculotendinous junction of distal biceps femoris tendon. We describe the surgical treatment performed, and the clinical outcome.


Language: en

Keywords

Biceps femoris tendon; Isolated complete rupture; Motor vehicle accident; Surgical treatment

