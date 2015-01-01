Abstract

Given the scant literature and accurate data that exists on labor trafficking in general, OBGYNs have very limited awareness of the impact of pregnancy on individuals impacted by labor trafficking. Labor trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to compel an individual to provide a service. Our current understanding of this topic lacks the narratives of survivors who have lived experience with this intersection. We present the story of a labor-trafficked person navigating the healthcare system throughout her pregnancy in order to shed light on an important presentation of labor trafficking to women's health care settings. The insufficient attention afforded to as well as stereotypical views of labor trafficking don't often include the experiences of pregnant women. Therefore, presenting examples of labor trafficking, such as this one, are important to combat implicit structural and institutional biases that interfere with survivor identification. In addition to sharing one survivor's story, we present a trauma-informed approach to setting up socio-culturally sensitive, developmentally appropriate, and inherently empowering conversations within healthcare settings to screen for exploitation and connect victims to resources. This case and framework are critically important for obstetrician-gynecologists as they are uniquely positioned to screen and care for pregnant labor-trafficked people. Given the well-described "dual exploitation" of those experiencing intimate partner abuse and trafficking, clinical settings that focus on women's health and reproductive health care are important touchpoints for the identification, resource coordination, and management of pregnant trafficked people.

