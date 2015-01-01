Abstract

Adolescents with disability in the Global South have unique sexual and reproductive health (SHR) experiences and needs; however, they are rarely included in SRH discourse. This qualitative study, conducted in rural Bangladesh, used semi-structured interviews to understand how adolescents with cerebral palsy (CP) experience their SRH. Participants were recruited from the Bangladesh Cerebral Palsy Register and included 24 adolescents with CP (n = 12 female; n = 12 male) and 76 parents (n = 56 mothers, n = 17 fathers, n = 3 other relatives). Data were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.



FINDINGS highlighted heterogeneity among adolescents with CP including differences for adolescent men versus women. For some adolescent men with CP, sexual maturity was viewed as bringing new opportunities, whereas for other men, adolescence affirmed exclusions and some transgressed sociocultural norms as they struggled to navigate their pubescent body alongside new privacy requirements. For adolescent women with CP, sexual maturity was associated with new domestic responsibilities, silence and secrecy regarding menstruation, and increased vulnerability to sexual violence and abuse. Adolescent men and women with CP spoke about marriage as something "everybody wants," however, was deemed "impossible" for those with more impairment-related support needs. Both adolescent men and women with CP lacked access to SRH information and support. Mothers positioned providing care to their adolescent child with CP after puberty as "shameful." Our findings suggest that disability, health, and education services in rural Bangladesh need to adopt a life-course approach that incorporates the SRH of adolescents with CP. We recommend the provision of SRH education that addresses the physical, cognitive, and social needs of adolescents with CP.

Language: en