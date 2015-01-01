|
Smith T, Magness C, Arango A, Finkelstein S, Kahsay E, Czyz E, Hong V, Kettley J, Smith PK, Ewell Foster C. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36691847
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although families assume considerable responsibility in caring for their child after a suicidal crisis, little is known about caregiver well-being following a suicide-related pediatric Emergency Department (ED) visit. This study aimed to (1) describe the course of caregiver distress symptoms (e.g., anxiety, depression, and negative affect) and sleep problems following their child's suicide-related ED visit and to (2) identify factors (e.g., parents' mental health history, youth suicide risk chronicity, and perception of feeling supported by the mental health system) hypothesized to be related to caregiver distress symptoms and sleep problems at follow-up using a diathesis-stress model framework.
emergency department; suicide; youth; Caregivers; parents