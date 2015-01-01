SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Demas A. BMJ 2023; 380: p138.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/bmj.p138

36691346

Iacobucci reports that the brain injury charity Headway condemned the decision to allow Iran's goalkeeper to continue playing after clashing heads with a teammate during the 2022 FIFA world cup. These world events bring unprecedented awareness to the management of concussion in football and, more generally, in sports where concussions are a common …

Keywords: Soccer


Humans; Iran; *Athletic Injuries; *Brain Concussion; England

