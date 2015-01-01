Abstract

A previously healthy man in his 70s presented with right-sided shoulder (clavicle) pain after a road biking injury. He fell forward after hitting a pothole while riding his bike. He initially presented with pain exacerbated by range of motion of the right shoulder that improved with rest. His symptoms were unchanged with deep breaths, and he denied any current shortness of breath, abdominal pain or neurological symptoms. His vital signs were significant for tachycardia to 108 beats per minute, but he was oxygenating at 98% on room air with a normal blood pressure and respiratory rate. His physical examination was significant for a deformity with tenderness to palpation over the right clavicle. He had normal neck range of motion without tenderness to palpation of the cervical spine. His right upper extremity was neurovascularly intact including over the distribution of the axillary nerve. He had decreased range of motion of the right shoulder in all directions. The patient underwent plain radiography series of the clavicle, shown in figure 1. He was diagnosed with a displaced segmental fracture of the middle and lateral (distal) right clavicle...

Language: en