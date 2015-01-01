Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite the benefits of yoga, mindfulness, and psychoeducation after traumatic brain injury (TBI), no online programming exists. This study investigated the feasibility, acceptability, usability, and effectiveness of the LoveYourBrain Mindset online program for people with TBI. RESEARCH DESIGN: Pre-post, retrospective intervention.



METHODS: LoveYourBrain Mindset is a six-week online yoga, mindfulness, and psychoeducation program with weekly interactive Zoom classes and prerecorded mindfulness tools. Two interactive class types (45-minute group discussion, 75-minute group discussion and gentle yoga) are offered to enhance accessibility. People were eligible if they experienced TBI, were a caregiver, or clinician; ≥15 years old; and capable of gentle exercise and group discussion. We analyzed attendance, program ratings, mindfulness tools utilization, and pre/post-intervention differences in QOL, resilience, emotional/behavioral dysregulation, cognition, and positive affect/well-being.



RESULTS: Overall, 1539 individuals signed up for LoveYourBrain Mindset with 1093 (71.02%) participating in one/more classes. The mean program rating was 9.09 (SD=1.28). Majority (62.99%) used the mindfulness tools each week. Multiple linear regression models controlling for age, TBI severity, and gender indicated significant improvements in QOL, resilience, emotional/behavioral dysregulation, cognition, and positive affect/well-being (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: LoveYourBrain Mindset is feasible, acceptable, usable, and may improve outcomes among people with TBI.

