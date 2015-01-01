Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess demographic and causal factors of fatal farm incidents involving animals in Australia.



METHODS Descriptive study of the National Coronial Information System for persons fatally injured by an animal on an Australian farm over the 2001-20 period. Data were analysed in relation to age, sex, state where incident occurred, work-relatedness and causal agents.



RESULTS There has been little change in the mean number of animal related injury deaths across Australia in the 2001-20 period (mean 6.5), however this is a 35% reduction on an earlier 1989-92 assessment (mean 10). The majority of incidents (81%) involved horses (n=75) and cattle (n=31). Males were involved in 86 (66%) cases, with 54 female cases. People aged 60 years and over accounted for 46% of the cases, with more than half occurring during work. Of the decedents, 85% fell from or were struck by an animal at the time of the incident, with 40% resulting in a head injury.



CONCLUSION While annualized case numbers have decreased slightly, the leading agents remain consistent with previous studies. The lack of genuine progress in addressing fatalities related to horses and cattle, along with the representation of older persons in the cohort, require attention drawing on the Hierarchy of Controls.

Language: en