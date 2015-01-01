Abstract

The risk for suicidal behaviors including suicide ideations and attempts among individuals with gambling disorder (IWGDs) is high compared to the general population. Little is known about the interplay of mood disorders, alcohol use disorders, and suicidal behaviors among IWGDs. The study aimed to determine the prevalence, sociodemographic characteristics, risky behaviors, mental health disorders, and alcohol use disorders associated with suicide behaviors among IWGDs. Studies published between January 1 1995 and September 1 2022 were obtained from following databases: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science and Cochrane Library databases. PECOS (population, exposures, comparison, outcome, and study design) criteria were used for selecting studies. The Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS) was used for assessing risk of bias and rated each study in terms of exposure, outcome, and comparability. After initial assessment of 10,243 papers, a total of 39 studies met the eligibility criteria. Among IWGDs, the findings indicated a life-time pooled prevalence rate of 31% for suicide ideations (95% CI, 23-39%), 17% for suicide plans (95% CI, 0-34%), and 16% for suicide attempts (95% CI, 12-20%). Generally, suicide ideations among IWGDs were associated with having any financial debt and having chronic physical illnesses, as well as experiencing depression, mood disorders, and alcohol use disorders. Suicide attempts among IWGDs were associated with being older and having a childhood history of sexual abuse, as well as experiencing depression, mood disorders and alcohol use disorders. Interventions can help to facilitate seeking support among IWGDs by de-stigmatizing mental health disorders as well as improving the quality of care presented to individuals with psychiatric conditions.

Language: en