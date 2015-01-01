Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is common during adolescence. Early intervention can prevent it from developing into more progressive mental disorders. Combining information technology and clinical psychoeducation is a promising way to intervene at an earlier stage. However, data-driven research on the cognitive response to health information targeting adolescents with symptoms of depression is lacking.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to fill this knowledge gap through a new understanding of adolescents' cognitive response to health information about depression. This knowledge can help to develop population-specific information technology, such as chatbots, in addition to clinical therapeutic tools for use in general practice.



METHODS: The data set consists of 1870 depression-related questions posted by adolescents on a public web-based information service. Most of the posts contain descriptions of events that lead to depression. On a sample of 100 posts, we conducted a qualitative thematic analysis based on cognitive behavioral theory investigating behavioral, emotional, and symptom responses to beliefs associated with depression.



RESULTS: Results were organized into four themes. (1) Hopelessness, appearing as a set of negative beliefs about the future, possibly results from erroneous beliefs about the causal link between risk factors and the course of depression. We found beliefs about establishing a sturdy therapy alliance as a responsibility resting on the patient. (2) Therapy hesitancy seemed to be associated with negative beliefs about therapy prognosis and doubts about confidentiality. (3) Social shame appeared as a consequence of impaired daily function when the cause is not acknowledged. (4) Failing to attain social interaction appeared to be associated with a negative symptom response. In contrast, actively obtaining social support reduces symptoms and suicidal thoughts.



CONCLUSIONS: These results could be used to meet the clinical aims stated by earlier psychoeducation development, such as instilling hope through direct reattribution of beliefs about the future; challenging causal attributions, thereby lowering therapy hesitancy; reducing shame through the mechanisms of externalization by providing a tentative diagnosis despite the risk of stigmatizing; and providing initial symptom relief by giving advice on how to open up and reveal themselves to friends and family and balance the message of self-management to fit coping capabilities. An active counseling style advises the patient to approach the social environment, demonstrating an attitude toward self-action.

