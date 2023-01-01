Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Anogenital herpes simplex virus (HSV) is most commonly acquired via sexual transmission although other nonsexual modes of transmission have been proposed. When a child presents with a first-time outbreak of anogenital HSV, providers must consider sexual abuse. There are currently no evidence-based consensus guidelines to inform management of these patients. The purpose of this study is to describe how child abuse pediatricians (CAP) evaluate children with anogenital HSV infection and determine whether any consistent practice patterns are followed. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Patients included in this study were children between the ages of 0 and 12 years with a first-time outbreak of anogenital HSV who were medically evaluated by a CAP.



METHODS: Patient charts were retroactively reviewed for the period of January 1, 2004 and May 1, 2020.



RESULTS: Twenty-two cases were referred for evaluation by CAP in the chosen time frame. Fifteen were seen in person. Ten of these patients were interviewed, 15 had an anogenital exam with colposcopy, and 14 were tested for at least one other sexually transmitted infection. A diagnosis of sexual abuse was made for 1 patient.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that while non-sexual transmission of anogenital HSV may be possible, providers must still consider sexual abuse. Children with a first-time outbreak of anogenital HSV should have a comprehensive evaluation for sexual abuse including interview, physical exam, and testing for sexually transmitted infections. Evidence-based concerns for sexual abuse should be reported to child protective services.

