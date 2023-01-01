|
Keogh A, Goldberg A, Schroeder C, Slingsby B, Hardy E, Michelow I. J. Pediatr. Adolesc. Gynecol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36693446
OBJECTIVE: Anogenital herpes simplex virus (HSV) is most commonly acquired via sexual transmission although other nonsexual modes of transmission have been proposed. When a child presents with a first-time outbreak of anogenital HSV, providers must consider sexual abuse. There are currently no evidence-based consensus guidelines to inform management of these patients. The purpose of this study is to describe how child abuse pediatricians (CAP) evaluate children with anogenital HSV infection and determine whether any consistent practice patterns are followed. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Patients included in this study were children between the ages of 0 and 12 years with a first-time outbreak of anogenital HSV who were medically evaluated by a CAP.
child abuse; herpesvirus 1; herpesvirus 2; sexually transmitted diseases