Abstract

Since 2007, there have been reports of sexual assault within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers across the US.1 Previous reports are limited to analysis of allegations prior to ICE's adoption of the 2017 Prison Rape Elimination Act, which enforces a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault. Sexual assault can lead to acute and chronic physical and psychological consequences, including sexually transmitted infections, wound infections, chronic pain syndrome, depression, and suicide.2 This study explored sexual assault allegations against individuals detained across US ICE detention facilities from 2018 to 2022.

