Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Workplace bullying is associated with mental disorders and suicidality in civilians, but few studies have examined associations of bullying with these outcomes among military personnel.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate associations of being bullied or hazed during deployment with major depressive disorder (MDD), intermittent explosive disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suicidal ideation, and substance use disorder (SUD).



DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study used data from the Army Study to Assess Risk and Resilience in Servicemembers (Army STARRS) New Soldier Study (NSS; April 1, 2011, to November 30, 2012) and wave 1 of the STARRS Longitudinal Study (STARRS-LS1; September 1, 2016, to April 30, 2018). A computerized survey administered at 3 US Army installations (NSS) and a web/telephone survey (STARRS-LS1) were used to collect data. Data were analyzed from October 11, 2021, to October 28, 2022. The STARRS-LS1 recruited a probability sample of active-duty soldiers and veterans who had participated in Army STARRS baseline surveys while on active duty (weighted response rate, 35.6%). Respondents whose baseline was the NSS and who had deployed to a combat theater at least once were eligible for this study.



EXPOSURES: Being bullied or hazed during a combat deployment.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The primary outcomes were MDD, intermittent explosive disorder, PTSD, and suicidal ideation in the 12 months before STARRS-LS1 and SUD in the 30 days before STARRS-LS1, assessed with items from the Composite International Diagnostic Interview Screening Scales, PTSD Checklist for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, and Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale. Logistic regression was used to estimate associations of bullying or hazing exposure with the outcomes.



RESULTS: The 1463 participants were predominantly male (weighted percentage [SE], 90.4% [0.9%]) and had a mean (SE) age of 21.1 (0.1) years at baseline. At STARRS-LS1, 188 respondents (weighted percentage [SE], 12.2% [1.1%]) reported bullying or hazing during deployment. Weighted outcome prevalences were 18.7% (1.3%) for MDD, 5.2% (0.9%) for intermittent explosive disorder, 21.8% (1.5%) for PTSD, 14.2% (1.2%) for suicidal ideation, and 8.7% (1.0%) for SUD. In models that adjusted for baseline sociodemographic and clinical characteristics and other potential traumas, exposure to bullying or hazing was significantly associated with MDD (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.92; 95% CI, 1.74-4.88), intermittent explosive disorder (aOR, 2.59; 95% CI, 1.20-5.59), PTSD (aOR, 1.86; 95% CI, 1.23-2.83), suicidal ideation (aOR, 1.91; 95% CI, 1.17-3.13), and SUD (aOR, 2.06; 95% CI, 1.15-3.70).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this cohort study of combat-deployed soldiers, reports of being bullied or hazed during deployment were associated with mental disorders and suicidal thoughts. Recognition of these associations may inform efforts to prevent and address mental health problems among service members.

Language: en