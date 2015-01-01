|
Citation
|
Deschamps C, Debris M, Vilpoux C, Naassila M, Pierrefiche O. Med. Sci. (Paris) 2023; 39(1): 31-37.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Neuroinflammation et épigénétique à l'origine des pertes de mémoire dès les premiers épisodes de binge drinking
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, EDK)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36692315
|
Abstract
|
Binge drinking (BD) in young adults/adolescents can lead to cognitive deficits in the adult probably through neuroinflammation and epigenetic. However, the mode of action of alcohol during the initial exposure is less known while it may be the origin of the deficits seen in adults. Recent studies in adolescent rat hippocampus revealed that loss of memory occurred since the very first exposure to BD with similar mechanisms than those highlighted for longer alcohol exposure. Thus, initiation to BD in the young is responsible for cognitive deficits that will be probably entertained by repeated BD behavior. These kind of data may serve to reinforce the prevention campaigns towards the young population who practice BD.
Language: fr