Abstract

Binge drinking (BD) in young adults/adolescents can lead to cognitive deficits in the adult probably through neuroinflammation and epigenetic. However, the mode of action of alcohol during the initial exposure is less known while it may be the origin of the deficits seen in adults. Recent studies in adolescent rat hippocampus revealed that loss of memory occurred since the very first exposure to BD with similar mechanisms than those highlighted for longer alcohol exposure. Thus, initiation to BD in the young is responsible for cognitive deficits that will be probably entertained by repeated BD behavior. These kind of data may serve to reinforce the prevention campaigns towards the young population who practice BD.



La pratique du binge drinking (BD) se caractérise par l'alternance répétée d'épisodes d'alcoolisation rapide et massive, dans le but d'atteindre l'ivresse, et de périodes d'abstinence. Une telle modalité de consommation d'alcool est communément rencontrée chez les jeunes. Elle entraîne des déficits cognitifs en impliquant probablement des processus neuroinflammatoires et épigénétiques. Toutefois, le mode d'action de l'alcool au cours des expositions initiales de type BD, est peu connu. Il pourrait pourtant être à l'origine de ces déficits cognitifs à long terme. Des études récentes, réalisées chez le rat adolescent, révèlent que la perte de mémoire se produit dès les premiers BD, avec des mécanismes similaires à ceux d'une exposition plus longue. L'initiation au BD chez le jeune serait donc responsable de déficits qui seront probablement entretenus par la répétition de cette pratique. Ces données originales devraient permettre de renforcer les campagnes de prévention auprès de la jeune population qui pratique le BD.

