Abstract

The fight against the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was carried out through strong restrictive measures, including general population lockdown, which allowed the convergence of risk factors for child abuse. During this period, the French national hotline for children in danger recorded a 56% increase in calls. Calls followed by an alert to departmental child protection services increased by 30%. Through an algorithm created by our team, we showed a 50% increase in the relative frequency of hospitalizations for physical abuse in children aged 0-5 years during the lockdown. This has fueled thinking about subsequent health measures to protect the youngest children. Our goal is now to use this algorithm for epidemiological purposes as a barometer of abuse or in daily practice to help the diagnosis of physical abuse in young children.

Language: fr