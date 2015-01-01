|
OBJECTIVE: Protective athletic equipment may hamper the delivery of effective chest compressions. Unfortunately, an algorithm for managing cardiac arrest emergencies with equipment-laden athletes has yet to be established by national CPR certifying agencies. Further, athletes classified as being overweight or obese carry adipose in the thoracic region, which has been reported to inhibit the ability of rescuers to provide quality chest compressions. Thus, the purpose of this study was two-fold. The first purpose was to assess the ability of emergency responders to perform CPR chest compressions on an obese manikin. The second purpose was to analyze the effect of American football protective equipment on the performance of chest compressions by emergency responders.
cardiopulmonary resuscitation; body mass index; CPR; emergency responder; football; manikin