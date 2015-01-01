Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Protective athletic equipment may hamper the delivery of effective chest compressions. Unfortunately, an algorithm for managing cardiac arrest emergencies with equipment-laden athletes has yet to be established by national CPR certifying agencies. Further, athletes classified as being overweight or obese carry adipose in the thoracic region, which has been reported to inhibit the ability of rescuers to provide quality chest compressions. Thus, the purpose of this study was two-fold. The first purpose was to assess the ability of emergency responders to perform CPR chest compressions on an obese manikin. The second purpose was to analyze the effect of American football protective equipment on the performance of chest compressions by emergency responders.



METHODS: Fifty emergency responders completed four 2-minute bouts of compression-only CPR. The scenarios included performing chest compressions on both traditional and obese CPR manikins, and performing chest compressions over a set of shoulder pads/chest protector that is used in the sport of American football on both traditional and obese manikins.



RESULTS: The most notable outcomes in this study were related to chest compression depth, which fell well below the minimum recommended depth published by the American Heart Association in all conditions. Mean compression depth was significantly lower when performed on the obese manikin (avg over pads = 32.8, SD = 9.2 mm; avg no pads = 38.2, SD = 9.1 mm) compared to the traditional manikin (avg over pads = 40.0, SD = 10.9 mm; avg no pads = 40.8, SD = 14.8 mm), with statistical analyses revealing a significant effect due to both manikin size (p < 0.001) and the presence of equipment (p = 0.003), and a statistically significant interaction effect (p = 0.035). Chest recoil data revealed a statistically significant effect due to both manikin size (p = 0.017) and the presence of chest/shoulder safety pads (p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: Within this sample of emergency responders, chest compressions were adversely affected both by the equipment and obesity. Additionally, the traditional manikin received comparable chest compressions regardless of the presence or absence of football protective equipment, albeit both conditions resulted in poor depth performance.



