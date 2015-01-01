Abstract

Information on the pattern of acute poisonings in hospitals of Birjand city, Iran, is limited. This study aimed to address this knowledge gap by examining the admissions in a major poisoning center in eastern Iran. This cross-sectional study included patients admitted to the Imam Reza Hospital in Birjand over 12 months. Medical records of the poisoned patients were reviewed, and the study variables were used for data analysis. During the study period, 534 cases of acute poisonings were evaluated. The patient's ages ranged from 12 to 84 years, with a high rate of poisonings between 15 and 35 years. The female predominance in poisoning cases was 52.1%. Most cases of poisonings occurred in spring, and the common route of exposure was oral (93.1%). The incidence of poisoning in married couples, uneducated patients, and residents of urban areas was 56.5%, 90.1%, and 74.6%, respectively. Patients with a previous medical history experienced addiction and psychiatric disorders. Intentional poisoning accounted for 23.4% of acute poisoning cases referred to the hospital in the current study. The main groups of toxicants were pharmaceutical products (48.1%), narcotics (25.8%), chemical products (10.1%), envenomation (7.1%), and alcohol (1.7%). The mean hospital stay was 2.5 ± 3.0 days, and the final treatment outcome was complete recovery, except for one patient intoxicated by warfarin and alprazolam. Our results indicate that the high toxicity cases were related to pharmaceutical product and opioids abuse, especially methadone (8.4%), alprazolam (7.9%), clonazepam (7.5%), and acetaminophen (9.9%) taken orally and more commonly happened at home. Due to the high rate of deliberate poisonings, especially among young adults and students, monitoring drug distribution and exceptional attention to mental health should be seriously considered by national health authorities to prevent suicide attempts.

