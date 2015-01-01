Abstract

Oral health condition, bone mineral density, skeletal muscle mass, fall, fracture, and frailty seem to be strongly interconnected. This study aimed to investigate associations between probability of osteoporotic fractures and oral health in the elderly. In total, 2322 Korean subjects from the 2008-2009 Korea National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey aged over 65 years were included. The 10-year probabilities of major and hip fractures were calculated using the Fracture Risk Assessment (FRAX) tool. Data on anthropometry, skeletal bone mineral density, sociodemographic characteristics, physical activity, individual history of fractures and falls, parental history of osteoporosis, number of teeth, metabolic syndrome, the Decayed, Missing, and Filled permanent Teeth index, and Community Periodontal Index (CPI), were collected. Participants were classified into three groups based on FRAX score for major osteoporotic fractures. A multivariate linear regression analysis was conducted to analyze associations between FRAX scores and oral health-related factors, adjusting for confounding factors. BMI, presence of metabolic syndrome, number of teeth, dental patterns, and CPI score showed significant differences among three groups in males and females.



RESULTS from multivariate linear regression analysis demonstrated significant relationships between total tooth number and probabilities of fracture in male and female elderly. The interdisciplinary approach for handling osteoporosis and sarcopenia including dentists, physicians is necessary to facilitate a better quality of life in the elderly.

