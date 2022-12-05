Abstract

Domestic violence is one of the problematic issues affecting the modern world. Women are mostly the victims of such violence; according to statistics, every fourth woman in the world suffers from or has experienced such violence.



Women ages 18-24 are most likely to be victims of domestic violence, but children and men are also commonly victimized. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that more than one in four women and one in ten men are affected by domestic violence Also according to the CDC,43 million women and approximately 38 million men have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime [4].



In 1994, Congress passed the Violence Against Women Act ("VAWA"). This Act, and the 1996 additions to the Act, recognize that domestic violence is a national crime and that federal laws can help an overburdened state and local criminal justice system [2]. In 1994 and 1996, Congress also passed changes to the Gun Control Act making it a federal crime in certain situations for domestic abusers to possess guns. The majority of domestic violence cases will continue to be handled by your state and local authorities. In some cases, however, the federal laws and the benefits gained from applying these laws, may be the most appropriate course of action...





